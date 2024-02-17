New York City has the nation's most expensive pizza—here's how your city stacks up

New York City has long been known for two things: being expensive and its pizza. Now, it's known for its expensive pizza.

The five boroughs are officially home to the priciest pizza in the nation, according to new research from Clever Real Estate.

A large cheese pizza in the Big Apple will cost you $28.60 on average, according to the research. That's nearly double what a plain pie will run you in Richmond, Virginia, the home of the country's cheapest pizza, where the average pie costs $14.75.

The average price of a large cheese pizza in the United States is $19.34, up 4% from last year according to the report.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Clever crunched the pizza numbers from the country's 50 largest metro areas in its ranking of the nation's top pizza cities, measuring factors including how many pizzerias there are per 100,000 residents, the average rating of each restaurant and the average cost of a pie.

Though New York has the most expensive pizza in the country, it is also considered the best. Clever found that Gotham had the best reputation for pizza, with 41% of Americans considering it a top five pizza city.

These are the cities with the cheapest and most expensive pizza, according to Clever data.

The 10 most expensive pizza cities in the country

Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images News | Getty Images

New York, New York: $28.60 Chicago, Illinois: $27.66 Orlando, Florida: $25.35 Los Angeles, California: $25.05 Las Vegas, Nevada: $24.85 San Jose, California: $24.40 San Diego, California: $22.70 Seattle, Washington: $21.70 Austin, Texas: $21.50 Kansas City, Missouri: $21.49

The 10 most affordable pizza cities in the country

Richmond, Virginia: $14.75 Charlotte, North Carolina: $15.52 Cleveland, Ohio: $15.64 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: $15.90 Baltimore, Maryland: $15.98 Riverside, California: $15.99 Phoenix, Arizona: $16.30 Detroit, Michigan: $16.36 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: $16.40 Virginia Beach, Virginia: $16.59

Want to land your dream job in 2024? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay.