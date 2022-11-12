Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Wins Reelection Over Republican Adam Laxalt, NBC News Projects

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will defeat Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada Senate race, NBC News projected.

The victory is a boost to Democrats in their bid to hold Senate control, as Nevada represented one of the GOP's best chances to pick up a seat.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., won her reelection bid against former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, defending a swing-state seat for the Democrats, NBC News projected.

The victory is a boost to the Democratic Party in its bid to hold Senate control, as Nevada represented one of the GOP's best chances to pick up a seat. The Nevada race was one of the last resolved U.S. Senate contests: Georgia will hold a Dec. 6 runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Cortez Masto has represented Nevada in the U.S. Senate since 2017, the first Latina elected to the chamber. The former state attorney general replaced the late Sen. Harry Reid, who held the seat from 1987 to 2017.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The Nevada Democrat campaigned on comprehensive immigration reform and abortion rights. She warned that Senate Republicans would try to push for a total abortion ban if Laxalt, who was backed by former President Donald Trump, was elected.

Cortez Masto also touted the Biden administration's most popular policies, including the Inflation Reduction Act, which she said will bring down costs and make health care more affordable.

Cortez Masto served two terms as Nevada's attorney general from 2007 to 2015.