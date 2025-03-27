Neurologists and neuroscientists share their 5 best practices for keeping your brain healthy and sharp: ‘Avoid boredom, stay challenged'

Most people want to keep their brain sharp, especially as they age, to ward off conditions like dementia and depression.

Americans place brain health and mental health high up on their list of the most important health issues, according to a survey of more than 2,000 adults conducted in 2022 by Dana Foundation, Research!America and Zogby Analytics.

Yet, two-thirds report having little to no knowledge about brain health research and what actually works to keep the vital organ healthy, the survey shows.

To quell this issue, we've spoken to neuroscientists and neurologists, sifted through research and watched TED talks to compile the best advice for achieving optimal brain health.

Here are five practices that stand out as effective.

Do these 5 things to keep your brain healthy

1. Get your steps in

The simplest way that you can start to improve your brain health is by walking often, according to Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a neuroscientist and professor at NYU.

"Just 10 minutes of walking, that everybody anywhere could do, decreases your anxiety and depression levels," Suzuki said during TED Intersections.

Getting your steps in daily can produce neurochemicals in your brain like dopamine and serotonin, but it can also increase growth factors that may make the organ healthier, she said. The key is consistency for weeks, months and years to really see these benefits, she noted.

Even if you were "couch potato until you're 75," starting daily walks today could improve your brain health, Suzuki said.

2. 'Avoid boredom, stay challenged'

When I spoke to Dr. Richard Restak in 2024, he was 82 years old working on another book to add to his collection of over 20 books he's written.

"I try to avoid boredom. I try to [stay] active," Restak said. "I learn new words, practice memory exercises, and [I] make them fun."

This lends to his advice for anyone who wants to keep their memory sharp: "Avoid boredom, stay challenged."

Suzuki's "401(k) for your brain," which she shared during a MasterClass about improving brain health, also includes trying new and challenging things. She and Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett, a psychologist and neuroscientist, shared a list of activities that engage the brain:

Learning a new language

Meeting people for the first time

Reading new books

Playing fun memory games

Traveling to places you haven't been before

"Challenges that are hard enough that they might be slightly unpleasant," Barrett said during the class.

3. Connect with others

Having quality social connections in your life is extremely beneficial for your brain, Suzuki said during the MasterClass series. Maintaining your relationships can also greatly benefit your overall health and lead to longevity.

"Laughing and pleasurable social interactions decrease your stress levels," she said.

Eating a healthy meal and taking a walk can be great for your brain health on their own, but those actions can have even greater benefits on your brain if you do them with other people.

4. Practice emotional intelligence

Being in control of your feelings, and not the other way around, is vital for your brain, Suzuki and Barrett said. This is called emotional intelligence, a practice that involves training your brain to be more flexible when it comes to emotions.

"Whether you deal with distress as sadness or anger is very different than if you make sense of that distress as you've had a really tough week and you just need a little bit of self care," Barrett said.

Suzuki suggested practicing what she calls "joy conditioning" to feel more positive emotions. To practice it, you should think about positive memories from the past and attempt to reenact the emotions you felt during the time.

5. Consider these questions

There are tests that you can take to estimate the health of your brain. One test is the Brain Care Score, which was created by a group of researchers including Dr. Jonathan Rosand, a professor of neurology at Harvard University who treats patients with head trauma and strokes at Massachusetts General Hospital.

To get your Brain Care Score, you answer questions, via a quiz, about your social relationships, dietary habits and more. The higher the score, the healthier your brain.

Here are a few of the questions you can expect:

Are your stress levels manageable, or do you have difficulty functioning because of stress?

Do you smoke?

What is your resting blood pressure?

Do you sleep for less than 7 hours a night or have untreated sleep disorders?

Higher Brain Care Scores have been associated with a lower risk of depression, stroke and dementia, according to a study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry.

If your score is low, you can improve it by focusing on one of the areas that needs work, Rosand said.

