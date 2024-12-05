Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Neurologist: This is the No. 1 thing I avoid to keep my brain healthy and memory sharp

By Renée Onque,CNBC

Neurologist: This is the No. 1 thing I avoid to keep my brain healthy and memory sharp
Malte Mueller | Fstop | Getty Images

When it comes to the brain, a healthy diet, good sleep hygiene and frequent exercise are vital, but so is one other thing, says Dr. Richard Restak, clinical professor of neurology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Restak, 82, is the author of more than 20 books about the brain. In "The Complete Guide to Memory: The Science of Strengthening Your Mind," he shares science-backed ways to improve your memory and keep your brain sharp.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

CNBC Make It asked Restak what he does to keep his own brain healthy.

"I try to avoid boredom. I try to [stay] active," Restak says. "I learn new words, practice memory exercises, and [I] make them fun."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

'Avoid boredom, stay challenged'

He's currently writing a book and has another lined up "if I want to do it."

And every day on his morning walks with his dog, Restak does a memory exercise. On the day we spoke, he came up with a list of 10 words, which he wrote down before he left the house.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

34-year-old early retiree spends less than $24,000 a year while traveling full time: ‘I'm very happy'

news 52 mins ago

Court rejects Boeing plea deal tied to 737 Max crashes

The goal of the exercise is to remember the 10 words and be able to list them, without looking at the paper, by the end of his walk, he says. During our call, Restak recited, from memory, the words he used in that morning's walk.

Here's his method for memorization.

"Our most prominent way of remembering something is to turn it into an image. The more bizarre the image, and the more we follow the story," Restak says.

Storytelling comes naturally to most people, he adds. "We like to hear stories. We like to tell stories. So we'll remember the story."

Restak came up with a short tale and associated each of the words with a mental visualization. One of the words he chose was "yo-yo," and to remember it, he imagined a yo-yo giving a lecture in Chico, Calif., home of the National Yo-Yo Museum.

Memory exercises like these keep Restak entertained on his morning walks and help him to keep his memory sharp. "Avoid boredom, stay challenged," he says.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us