Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

Nearly 22 Million Americans Are Millionaires. Here's How They Got Wealthy

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

aluxum

Being a millionaire may not be as rare as you think.

There are nearly 22 million people in the U.S. with enough assets to fit the definition, according to a 2021 study by Credit Suisse.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Chris Hogan, radio host and author of the book "Everyday Millionaires," surveyed more than 10,000 of those wealthy individuals to figure out their secret to success.

Hogan quickly learned that most millionaires aren't the jet-setters you see on television.

Money Report

Markets 37 mins ago

Cramer's Investing Club: We Are Buying More of This Industrial Holding Because the Shares Are Cheap

coronavirus 41 mins ago

Omicron Accounts for 90% of Covid Cases in Some Parts of the U.S., CDC Director Says

"These are regular, hardworking, everyday people. They're not flashy," Hogan said. Most of them accumulated their wealth over time by making wise decisions, according to the author.

And having a particular mindset almost universally contributed to their success, Hogan said. He found that about 97% of millionaires surveyed believed they were in control of their own destiny. That far exceeds the 55% of the general population surveyed who hold that view.

Check out this video to see the other four beliefs and practices that more than 90% of millionaires apply to their money.

More from Invest in You:
'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic
Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise
How to prepare for a family member with Covid-19

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United Statesinvestingpersonal financeInvestment strategySpecial Reports
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us