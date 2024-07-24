NBA says Amazon will be its new media partner, rebuffing Warner Bros. Discovery attempt to match deal

The NBA is negotiating a new media rights deals to begin after this upcoming season.

Warner Bros. Discovery said Monday it intended to use its matching rights on Amazon's $1.93 billion per-year package of games.

The National Basketball Association has told Warner Bros. Discovery it doesn't intend to honor its matching rights and instead plans to move ahead with Amazon as a media partner.

"Warner Bros. Discovery's most recent proposal did not match the terms of Amazon Prime Video's offer and, therefore, we have entered into a long-term arrangement with Amazon," the NBA said in a statement Wednesday.

"Throughout these negotiations, our primary objective has been to maximize the reach and accessibility of our games for our fans. Our new arrangement with Amazon supports this goal by complementing the broadcast, cable and streaming packages that are already part of our new Disney and NBCUniversal arrangements," the league added. "All three partners have also committed substantial resources to promote the league and enhance the fan experience. We are grateful to Turner Sports for its award-winning coverage of the NBA and look forward to another season of the NBA on TNT."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Warner Bros. Discovery said Monday it matched one of the NBA's three media rights packages, which people familiar with the matter identified as the $1.93 billion per-year deal earmarked for Amazon Prime Video. Disney and Comcast's NBCUniversal signed deals for the other two packages, part of the league's $77 billion media rights renewal over 11 years.

"In an effort to continue our long-standing partnership, during both exclusive and non-exclusive negotiation periods, we acted in good faith to present strong bids that were fair to both parties. Regrettably, the league notified us of its intention to accept other offers for the games in our current rights package, leaving us to proceed under the matching rights provision, which is an integral part of our current agreement and the rights we have paid for under it," Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement on Monday. "This will allow fans to keep enjoying our unparalleled coverage, including the best live game productions in the industry and our iconic studio shows and talent, while building on our proven 40-year commitment for many more years."

Warner Bros. Discovery's Turner Sports has carried live NBA games for nearly 40 years. The cable network TNT is home to "Inside the NBA," the popular studio show starring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal. The future of the show is in doubt if the NBA doesn't strike a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery acquired matching rights as part of its current media rights deal with the league, which expires at the end of next season. That provision allows the company to match payment for any of the games that air on TNT.

The NBA doesn't believe Warner Bros. Discovery's rights extend to an all-streaming package, as has been carved out for Amazon. Warner Bros. Discovery also owns a streaming service, Max, which it could use to air games.

Amazon Prime Video has more than twice as many global customers — more than 200 million to Max's roughly 100 million — which may make the service a more appealing platform for the league. The streaming rights are global, even though Warner Bros. Discovery is only bidding on U.S. rights, according to people familiar with the language in the contract.