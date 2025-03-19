NBA may bring back iconic highlight show ‘NBA Inside Stuff'

The NBA has filed two trademark applications related to the iconic show 'NBA Inside Stuff."

NBC Sports is considering bringing back a refreshed version of the show when it regains media rights for the league next year, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The fan favorite show first launched in 1990.

The NBA is quietly preparing to bring back its iconic show "NBA Inside Stuff."

On Monday, the league filed two trademark applications for "NBA Inside Stuff," the name of the long-running NBA highlight show that has aired on three different networks during its history — most notably from 1990 to 2006 on NBC and ABC. The show was briefly resurrected from 2013 to 2016 on NBA TV.

NBC is considering bringing back a "refreshed version" of the program, according to a person familiar with the matter. NBC will once again air live NBA games next season after losing the broadcast rights in 2002.

No decision has been made on whether to renew the show, the people said. An NBC spokesman declined to comment.

The NBA did not immediately respond to a request to comment. However, a source close to the league said the filing is part of the NBA's routine trademark process.

The league previously owned multiple "NBA Inside Stuff" trademark registrations, but let them lapse, likely because it was no longer using the trademark.

'Weddnesssssday!'

"NBA Inside Stuff" was initially hosted by sportscaster Ahmad Rashad, who aimed to popularize and humanize NBA players with behind-the-scenes access. The show's "Rewind" segment, featuring game highlights and Rashad yelling out days of the week, became a staple of the show.

The league's two trademark filings indicate the league aims to use the "NBA Inside Stuff" name for a television show and to produce branded merchandise.

Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney at Gerben IP, said television doesn't necessarily mean linear TV. It could be in the form of a YouTube or TikTok show.

"This is great intellectual property for the league," Gerben said. "I think it makes a lot of business sense right now."

The league would likely try to license the IP to one of its media partners, Gerben said.

In July, the NBA signed a 11-year, $76 billion media rights deal with The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal and Amazon that kicks off next season.

NBC may be trying to tap into nostalgia from its past run showing NBA games. In November, composer Josh Tesh revealed on CNBC that he's working with NBC to bring back his famous "Roundball Rock" song.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.