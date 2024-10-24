NBA Commissioner Adam Silver laments the TNT breakup — and says officiating changes could be coming

The CNBC Sport videocast brings you interviews with the biggest names in the business. In episode 1, CNBC's Alex Sherman sits down with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. They discuss the league's breakup with media rights partner TNT, what key changes could come to the court in the years ahead and how best to grow the WNBA's revenue.
Watch the full conversation above, and sign up to receive future editions of the CNBC Sport newsletter straight to your inbox.
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
Copyright CNBC