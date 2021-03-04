Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Facebook

Nasdaq Seesaws After Sell-Off, Two Market Watchers Break Down What the Move Means

Adam Jeffery | CNBC

The Nasdaq is in flux after its dayslong decline.

The tech-heavy index has fallen 1% this week as higher rates spooked growth investors. The concentrated Nasdaq 100, which holds heavyweights including Apple and Microsoft, has dropped more than 6% in the past month.

Money Report

investing 5 mins ago

These Areas of the REITs Sector Could ‘Thrive' This Year: Three Experts Break Down the Space

coronavirus 25 mins ago

More Restaurant Jobs and the Stimulus Package Foreshadow the Industry's Coming Recovery

Mark Newton, founder of Newton Advisors, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" that the decline does not represent the big market picture.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The broader market is actually doing fine," he said Wednesday. "Breadth is positive, but technology being such a huge weight on the indices is taking the market lower."

The more diversified S&P 500 is positive for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up more than 1%.

Quint Tatro, founder and CIO of Joule Financial, sees a chance to jump into stocks that had run hot over the past year.

"This is the opportunity to go in and be nibbling at your favorite names," he said during the same interview. "We're taking positions in names like Facebook, where valuation is attractive."

Facebook has been a rare bright spot for the Nasdaq 100, adding 1% this week. However, it is down 3% for the year.

Tatro also noted that he would be watching chipmaker stocks, highlighting the SMH semiconductor ETF, as a chip shortage has squeezed the group over the past month.

"Tech's not going to just completely fall apart. There's going to be fits and starts along the way, but we will continue to see this rotation and movement in other areas, but I think there's some value here to be found," Tatro said.

Disclosure: Tatro and Joule hold FB.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

FacebookinvestingApple Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us