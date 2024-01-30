Nasdaq 100 futures slide, Alphabet shares drop after results: Live updates

Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell Tuesday night after a pair of mega-cap tech companies posted their quarterly results. Wall Street also looked toward the Federal Reserve's decision on rate policy.

Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.8%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 were down 0.4%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded near the flatline.

In after-hours trading, shares of Alphabet dropped 5.5%, while Microsoft shed 0.1% after the tech giants posted quarterly earnings. To be sure, both companies managed to beat on both top and bottom lines. However, ad revenue for Alphabet came short of analysts' expectations.

The pullback in Alphabet and Microsoft shares, despite the companies' largely positive results, may be more of a short term, "buy on rumors, sell on news information" trend, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research

"Even though you're getting better-than-expected results, people may be selling because they just want to take the money and run," he said.

The tech sector — which has powered the market rally from 2023 into 2024 — is now trading at a relatively high valuation of nearly 29 times its 2024 earnings, according to Stovall. With this in mind, investors will need to see earnings expansion in order for the tech companies to be able to maintain their elevated price-to-book levels, said the strategist.

"It's not that investors will be willing to pay up and have multiple expansion later, but rather — now it's time to put up or shut up," Stovall said. "It's time to increase the earnings to justify these higher valuations."

The action follows a mixed day for stocks. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 inched down by 0.06%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.76%. The Dow was the outperformer, adding 0.35%.

The Fed's rate decision will be front of mind for traders on Wednesday. The fed funds futures market has priced in a nearly 98% probability that the central bank will leave rates unchanged, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Investors will be looking for clues on shifts in the central bank's policy stance in its post-meeting statement and in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks.

Policymakers will likely adopt a "later and fewer approach," in which the Fed starts cutting rates later than what most of the market is expecting, said Stovall.

"The Fed doesn't want to repeat the mistakes of the past about being too aggressive with the rate cuts," Stovall said.

On the earnings front, Dow-member Boeing will be releasing its results Wednesday before the bell. Chipmaker Qualcomm is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings after the close.

Fed move toward rate cuts is 'like turning a battleship,' economist says

Wilmington Trust chief economist Luke Tilley said Tuesday that he isn't expecting any big changes in the Federal Reserve's posture tomorrow, but that the central bank could keep laying the groundwork for rate cuts later this year.

"When the Fed changes communication, it's really slow. It's like turning a battleship. They do it very, very slowly. And what they need to start pivoting towards is sort of confirming the expectation of rate cuts more and more," Tilley said.

The Wilmington Trust team expects the first rate cut from the Fed to come on May 1.

The Fed could also point to international developments like the conflict in the Middle East as a potential reason for caution on inflation, Tilley said.

"I think they will always point out risk factors, upside risk factors, for inflation, especially as they are trying to temper market expectations for a whole lot of cuts. I don't think that that would cause them to not cut, but they will definitely cite some of those risks," he said.

— Jesse Pound

— Hakyung Kim

— Hakyung Kim