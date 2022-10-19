Nasdaq 100 Futures Fall Slightly After Major Averages End Two-Day Rally

Nasdaq 100 futures fell slightly on Wednesday night after surging Treasury yields ended a two-day rally for the major averages.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 55 points, or 0.18%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.14%.

Tesla shares dropped 4.5% in extended trading after the electric vehicle maker reported third-quarter revenue that missed analysts' expectations, though it beat on earnings. Revenue came in at $21.45 billion, less than the $21.96 billion forecasted by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

During the regular session Wednesday, the major averages snapped a two-day winning streak, though all three indexes remain on track for a positive week. The Dow declined 99.99 points, or 0.33%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.85%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.67%.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investors monitored rising Treasury yields for recession signals even with a stronger-than-expected earnings season underway. On Wednesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded as high as 4.136%, or its highest level since July 2008.

"We're in this position where the Fed is in control," Bryn Talkington, managing partner at Requisite Capital Management, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "The 2-year leads the Fed, and as long as the 2-year continues to go higher, we will not make a bottom in stocks, and the equity rally will not continue."

Alaska Air Group, Freeport-McMoRan, Tractor Supply, American Airlines, Union Pacific, CSX, AT&T are set to report earnings Thursday.

On the economic front, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey and the weekly jobless claims data are expected Thursday before the bell.

Tesla shares fall after earnings results

Shares of Tesla dropped 4.6% in extended trading Wednesday after the electric vehicle maker reported third-quarter results that missed on revenue expectations.

Tesla posted revenue of $21.45 billion, less than the $21.96 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Still, the company reported $1.05 in adjusted earnings per share, which beat expectations of 99 cents adjusted EPS.

— Sarah Min

Nasdaq 100 futures open lower

Nasdaq 100 futures fell slightly on Wednesday night after surging Treasury yields ended a two-day rally for the major averages.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 38 points, or 0.12%. S&P 500 futures slid 0.09%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.23%.

— Sarah Min