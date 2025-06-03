Musk torches Trump budget bill: ‘Disgusting abomination'

Elon Musk blasted the big tax-and-spending-cut bill backed by President Donald Trump.

Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" is a "disgusting abomination" that will boost the federal deficit, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said.

Musk until recently led DOGE, the Trump administration's effort to cut government spending.

Elon Musk on Tuesday tore into the massive tax-and-spending-cut bill backed by President Donald Trump, calling it a "disgusting abomination" that will explode federal budget deficits.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," Musk wrote in a post on his social media site X.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," added the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

Musk led the Trump administration's DOGE effort to cut government spending and waste until last week, when his term as a temporary "special government employee" expired.

Musk added in a follow-up post that the bill "will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."

The White House quickly shrugged off the criticism from Musk, a vocal Trump supporter who spent over $250 million backing Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

"Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked about the post.

"It doesn't change the President's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he's sticking to it," she said.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a fiscal hawk and one of only two Republicans to vote against the House version of Trump's bill, wrote, "He's right," in response to Musk's post.

Musk replied to Massie: "Simple math."

Earlier Tuesday, Trump lashed out at Sen. Rand Paul after the Kentucky Republican criticized the bill's provision to raise the debt ceiling by trillions of dollars.

Trump accused Paul of failing to understand that the bill would spur "tremendous GROWTH."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.