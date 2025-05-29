Musk-Altman AI rivalry is complicating Trump's dealmaking in Middle East

Elon Musk tried to derail a major AI infrastructure deal in the Middle East, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNBC, following reporting by the Wall Street Journal.

Elon Musk tried to derail a major artificial intelligence infrastructure deal in the Middle East after learning that his startup, xAI, would be excluded from the initiative, CNBC has confirmed.

Earlier this month, OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco and Emirati firm G42 announced plans to build a sweeping Stargate AI campus in the United Arab Emirates. Musk was frustrated that OpenAI, led by personal rival Sam Altman, was tapped for the deal, and he intervened in an effort to get xAI involved, said a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named in order to speak freely.

Musk argued that President Donald Trump would not approve the deal, the person said. The announcement was delayed by several days as stakeholders, including the White House, dealt with blowback from Musk, who has been engaged in a public and legal spat with Altman and OpenAI.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Musk attempted to block the deal.

In a statement to CNBC, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt didn't mention the dustup.

"The United States and the UAE signed a groundbreaking framework agreement establishing the first AI acceleration partnership," Leavitt said. "The framework advances the buildout of AI infrastructure in the United States and the UAE. This was another great deal for the American people, thanks to President Trump and his exceptional team."

Musk wasn't in the UAE when the deal was signed, but was with the president in Saudi Arabia during an earlier part of the Middle East trip, according to a senior White House official. The official said Musk has relayed his concerns about the government fairly treating all AI companies.

OpenAI declined to comment. Musk didn't respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is a complicating character in Trump's effort to solidify U.S. leadership in AI. Musk spent close to $300 million to send President Trump back to the White House, and has since been leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), slashing the size of the federal workforce. His time as a special government employee is coming to an end this month.

When it comes to AI, Musk has in recent years been a vocal critic of Altman, a former friend and colleague. The pair helped form OpenAI as a research lab in 2015, but Musk later had a public break with the project and has consistently criticized its structure and close alliance with Microsoft.

While xAI has been building its commercial efforts, acquiring Musk's social media company X in March and this week partnering with Telegram to roll out its Grok chatbot, Musk has been trying to thwart OpenAI's effort to convert into a for-profit entity.

Musk has sued OpenAI for breach of contract and to try and stop the conversion, and a Musk-led investor group made an unsuccessful bid to buy control of the startup for $97.4 billion in February.

It's also not the first time Musk has been critical of Stargate.

In January, Trump unveiled the Stargate project, with OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank committing an initial $100 billion, and up to $500 billion, of investment in AI infrastructure in the U.S. over four years. Musk was quick to cast doubt on the financing behind the project.

"They don't actually have the money," Musk wrote in response to an OpenAI post on his social platform X. He later added that SoftBank had "well under" $10 billion secured.

Two months later, SoftBank led a $40 billion investment in OpenAI at a $300 billion valuation.

— CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.

