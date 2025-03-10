More couples are choosing lab-grown diamonds over natural stones for engagement rings. Here's why

In 2024, 52% of couples who were surveyed said their engagement ring featured a lab-grown diamond, according to the 2025 Real Weddings Study by The Knot.

Here's what to know if you are shopping for an engagement ring.

More couples are saying "yes" to lab-grown diamonds.

In 2024, 52% of couples surveyed said their engagement ring featured a lab-grown diamond, according to the 2025 Real Weddings Study by The Knot. The popularity of lab-grown diamonds increased by 6% from last year and by 40% since 2019, the bridal site found.

In addition to data from prior reports, the Knot 2025 Real Weddings Study includes insights from nearly 17,000 couples in the U.S. who got married in 2024 and data from couples getting married in 2025.

Many couples end up buying a lab-grown diamond ring because of the lower price tag, according to experts. On average, a proposer looking to buy a lab-grown engagement ring could expect to spend about $4,900 compared with $7,600 for a mined diamond ring, the Knot found.

In general, lab-grown diamonds can sell for around one-tenth the price of a comparable natural diamond, according to Paul Zimnisky, a global diamond industry analyst and founder of Paul Zimnisky Diamond Analytics.

In the first quarter of 2025, an unbranded, round, 1-carat lab-grown diamond costs about $845, according to Zimnisky's proprietary data and analysis. A similar natural diamond would cost about $3,895.

Lab-grown diamonds possess the same chemical properties and hardness as naturally mined diamonds, and thus are subject to the same "four C's" — cut, color, clarity and carat — grading system as natural gems.

The big question — can you tell if a diamond was human-made or mined?

Both stones are optically the same, meaning they will look the same to the naked eye, experts say. However, under the proper testing conditions, scientists and jewelers with the expertise can tell them apart, according to Ulrika F.S. D'Haenens-Johansson, a research scientist and senior manager of diamond research at the Gemological Institute of America.

If you're in the market for an engagement ring this year, here are some key factors you should consider about lab-grown diamonds versus a natural diamond, according to experts.

Pros and cons to a lab-grown diamond

A major advantage to lab-grown diamonds over natural diamonds is the lower cost. Prices for lab-grown diamonds have been dropping as manufacturers increase the supply.

"The price has become enticing for a lot of people," said Amanda Gizzi, director of public relations and events at the Jewelers of America, a trade organization.

However, there are other factors to consider when it comes to lab-grown diamonds:

Ethics: For some shoppers, lab-grown stones helped provide an option for those concerned about "blood diamonds," or diamonds mined in war zones and used to fund conflict and human rights abuses. However, experts noted that the diamond industry has come a long way from how diamonds are sourced. The Kimberley Process is an international trade regime created in 2003 to add oversight to the diamond supply chain and eliminate the trade of diamonds sold by rebel groups or their allies.

Environmental impact: While lab-grown diamonds have gained a reputation for being a "greener" way to purchase diamonds, it's uncertain how truly sustainable they are. "Lab-grown [diamonds] require higher energy consumption because they're growing in a laboratory that [is] powered by fossil fuels," Gizzi said. If sustainability is important, Zimnisky said, consider a second-hand or repurposed diamond for "the lowest environmental impact."

Value over time: Engagement rings are typically purchased for sentimental reasons and are not considered investments. But it's worth noting that lab-grown diamonds do not hold their value and will likely sell for less than what you initially paid for, Gizzi said. A high-quality natural diamond or gemstone may hold its value, or even appreciate.

What to consider when ring shopping

The first thing you should do is set a realistic budget, said Lauren Kay, executive editor at The Knot.

"You should determine what price you're comfortable with," she said.

The rule of thumb about spending "three months' salary" on a diamond ring is an outdated myth, she said.

Gizzi agreed: "I haven't used that in a decade."

Whether you pick a lab-grown diamond or a natural one, "buy the best diamond that your budget can afford," as the ring is a piece of jewelry your significant other will appreciate for a long time, Gizzi said.

"It's not something that you're going to upgrade a year later," Gizzi said.

If you're in the process of buying a ring, here are two more things to consider when shopping for engagement rings:

1. The four C's

The four C's, the color, carat, clarity and cut, can influence the overall cost of the diamond. Knowing which of the qualities matters most to you and your significant other can help you bring down the overall cost, The Knot's Kay said.

2. The metal

The metal of the ring you choose can also influence the price, Kay said. For example, while platinum and white gold look similar, platinum is "rarer and stronger" and can cost more, she said.

But you also want to consider the longevity of the jewelry piece, she said. Even though white gold can be a cheaper metal and can lower upfront costs, you may want to consider long-term maintenance into the price, she said.

For instance, a durable metal like platinum is unlikely to change color over time, Gizzi said. White gold, on the other hand, will require you to periodically re-plate the ring to restore the original finish.