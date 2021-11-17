Money Report

Moderna Submits FDA Application to Authorize Covid Boosters for All Adults

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Paul Hennessy | LightRocket | Getty Images

Moderna on Wednesday filed its application for the Food and Drug Administration to approve vaccine booster doses for all adults ages 18 and older.

FDA authorization would open the doors for tens of millions of Americans to receive a third shot of the vaccine, as a growing amount of data demonstrates that vaccine efficacy wanes over time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already authorized Moderna booster doses for the elderly and people at high-risk of infection six months after they complete their first course of shots.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

