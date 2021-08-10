Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Moderna Reaches Deal With Canada to Build ‘State-Of-The-Art' Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Plant After Shortages

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

David Kawai | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Moderna said it has reached a deal with the Canadian government to build a vaccine manufacturing plant to supply the nation with Covid shots.
  • Canada was plagued by Covid vaccine supply shortages earlier this year after it struggled to obtain shots manufactured in other countries.
  • Moderna said it is in discussions with other governments for similar collaborations.

Moderna said Tuesday it has reached a deal with the Canadian government to build a "state-of-the-art" manufacturing plant in Canada to make Covid vaccines and potentially shots for other respiratory viruses after the country was plagued by supply shortages earlier this year.

The plant aims to provide Canadians with access to domestically manufactured mRNA vaccines against respiratory viruses, including Covid, seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and possibly other vaccines, pending licensure, the U.S. drugmaker said.

It is also intended to be used on "an urgent basis" to support the country with direct access to vaccines during health emergencies, the company said.

Moderna said it is in discussions with other governments for similar collaborations.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"We are excited to expand our presence and continue our long-term collaboration with Canada," Patricia Gauthier, Moderna's lead for Canadian operations, said in a statement. "With our industry-leading mRNA technology platform and rapid drug development capabilities, we look forward to being an active participant in Canada's robust life sciences ecosystem."

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

Charts show Covid is hitting parts of Asia harder now than when the pandemic began

Fully vaccinated people are still getting infected with Covid. Experts explain why 

The world is nowhere near the end of the pandemic, says famed epidemiologist Larry Brilliant

Pentagon to require all service members to get Covid vaccine by mid-September

Money Report

Economy 12 mins ago

3.4 Million Americans Are Still Long-Term Unemployed

Business 15 mins ago

Main Street Overconfidence: America's Small Businesses Aren't Worried About Hacking

Canada suffered from repeated delays and supply shortages of Covid vaccines this year as it struggled to obtain the shots from other countries that were manufacturing them. The issue forced the government to delay second shots for up to 16 weeks and advise residents to "mix and match" vaccines.

The Biden administration, under pressure from allies worldwide to share vaccines, announced plans in March to ship about 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine that it was not using to Mexico and Canada.

The supply of vaccines and pace of inoculations has since increased, Canadian health authorities have said, and residents have since gone on to receive their second doses.

Shares of Moderna were down about 3% Tuesday just before the announcement. The stock is up more than 360% year to date.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinesspoliticsCanadaHealth & Science
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us