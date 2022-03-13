Death Toll Rises After Missiles Hit Ukrainian Military Base; NATO Warns Russia Could Use Chemical Weapons

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Sunday's developments in the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Fighting has intensified around Ukraine's capital, while Russian forces bombard cities across the country, killing civilians who are unable to escape.

Russian missiles hit a military training center near Lviv, in the west of Ukraine near the Poland border, on Sunday with the number of people killed and injured rising throughout the morning.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have made some gains in their attempts to fully seize the besieged port city of Mariupol in the south of the country. Conditions in the city are dire, with civilians trapped there with limited food, water and electricity.

More than 1,500 people have died in attacks on Mariupol to date, the Associated Press reported Sunday, citing the mayor's office. Ukraine's authorities accused Russia of preventing the evacuation of civilians.

Death toll rises after Russia strikes Ukrainian military facility

At least 35 people have been killed and 134 injured after Russia attacked a military training base in western Ukraine, the Lviv regional governor said on Sunday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The death toll has risen from an earlier tally that stated there had been nine fatalities and 57 people wounded in the attack on the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre (IPSC), in Ukraine's Yavoriv district.

That location of the military facility, which is used for training Ukraine's armed forces, is around 32 miles (52 km) from the major western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a 'game changer,' Poland's president says

Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said in an interview on Sunday that the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia would be a "game changer" and a red line for NATO.

"If he uses any weapons of mass destruction then this will be a game changer in the whole thing," he told the BBC's Sophie Raworth on Sunday, adding that NATO would have to "think seriously what to do because then it starts to be dangerous."

With his almost universally condemned invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb.24, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen as an increasingly unpredictable leader.

As Russia is facing far more resistance than it expected in Ukraine, and appearing to prepare to attack the capital Kyiv, there are fears that Putin could resort to using unconventional — and outlawed — weapons.

— Holly Ellyatt

Nine reportedly killed and 57 wounded in Russian strike on military facility

Nine people have been killed and 57 wounded in an air strike on a military facility in western Ukraine, according to a Reuters report citing the governor of the Lviv region, where the facility is located.

Russia targeted the military training center in western Ukraine, close to the border with Poland, earlier on Saturday. Lviv's regional military administration said that eight missiles were fired at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre (IPSC), in Ukraine's Yavoriv district. That location is around 34 miles (55 km) from the major western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

A ministry representative told Reuters the ministry was still trying to establish if any of the instructors were at the centre at the time of the attack.

"Russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping & Security near Lviv. Foreign instructors work here. Information about the victims is being clarified," Reznikov said in an online post, Reuters reported.

— Holly Ellyatt

U.K. warns Russian forces are trying to envelop Ukrainian forces in the east

The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said Sunday that Russian forces are attempting to envelop Ukrainian forces in the east of the country.

The authorities said that military personnel are seen advancing from Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south.

Additional Russian forces advancing from Crimea are trying to circumvent Mykolaiv in the south as they attempt to drive west toward Odesa, the ministry said in a tweet.

"Russia is paying a high price for each advance as the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to offer staunch resistance across the country," it said.

— Karen Gilchrist

Russia targets military site in western Ukraine, near Polish border

Russia has targeted a military training center in western Ukraine, close to the border with Poland, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Lviv's regional military administration said that eight missiles were fired at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre (IPSC), in Ukraine's Yavoriv district.

That location is around 34 miles (55 km) from Lviv, a major city in the west of Ukraine where thousands of civilians have fled to or passed through as they try to get to Poland.

The IPSC is a training center for the Ukrainian army, particularly for peacekeeping missions. Information about any casualties is being established, the administration said.

At the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its forces attacked predominantly in the north, east and south of the country, but in recent days Moscow has expanded its attacks to sites in the center and west.

— Holly Ellyatt

NATO secretary general warns that Russia may use chemical weapons

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons against Ukrainians, Reuters reported, citing an interview with a German newspaper.

Stoltenberg told Welt am Sonntag that such an attack would constitute a war crime, but that Russia appeared to be inventing advance justification for using chemical weapons.

"In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," said Stoltenberg, who added that the Kremlin was creating a false pretext to justify something that can't be justified.

— Ted Kemp

Russia wants to break Ukraine into 'pseudo-republics,' Zelenskyy says

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly address that Russia is trying to break up the country by creating new "pseudo-republics," the Associated Press reported.

"The occupiers on the territory of the Kherson region are trying to repeat the sad experience of the formation of pseudo-republics," Zelenskyy said, according to AP. "They are blackmailing local leaders, putting pressure on deputies, looking for someone to bribe."

Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Zelenskyy said that Kherson city council members on Saturday rejected plans for a new republic. Kherson is in Ukraine's south and now under the control of Russian forces.

Before invading Ukraine in late February, Russia "recognized" the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as new, independent countries.

Russia has supported a separatist war in the east of Ukraine since 2014.

— Ted Kemp