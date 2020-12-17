Microsoft Was Reportedly Swept Up in SolarWinds Hack

Microsoft was a victim of attacks resulting from vulnerabilities tied to software from SolarWinds, Reuters reported.

Several U.S. agencies were breached in the previously reported cyberattack.

Microsoft was hacked in connection with the attack on SolarWinds' widely used management software, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Like with the cyberattack of SolarWinds, hackers infiltrated Microsoft products and then went after others, Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the story, it's not immediately clear how many Microsoft users were affected.

It's a troubling look for Microsoft, which has been beefing up its own security offerings, including in its Office 365 software suite. The stock fell about 0.7% after the report.

Microsoft has taken steps to help secure its customers in the days since SolarWinds confirmed the attack, which was first reported by Reuters on Sunday. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several U.S. government agencies have been breached in the attack, which impacted updates to SolarWinds' Orion software. Microsoft counts U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Defense, as Office 365 customers. A page that has been removed from SolarWinds' website identified Microsoft as a SolarWinds customer.

