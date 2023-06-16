Michelin Guide Adds 17 Food Stalls in Singapore to Its Bib Gourmand List

The Michelin Guide added 17 food stalls and two restaurants in Singapore to its Bib Gourmand list this week.

In total, 79 dining establishments in the city-state were named to the list, an increase from 67 last year.

The Bib Gourmand category recognizes inexpensive dining establishments, which are selected by anonymous inspectors, according to a company press release.

The two restaurants added to the 2023 list are Kok Sen, which has operated for more than 50 years and serves local fare like prawn paste chicken; and The Coconut Club, which has a coconut-themed menu featuring a bestselling nasi lemak set, according to the press release.

The 17 food stalls, many of which serve one main dish, include:

Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon — sliced fish bee hoon (rice vermicelli)

Du Du Shou Shi — tu tu kueh (steamed rice cake)

Heng Kee — curry broth and custom-made tofu puffs and fish cakes

Ji De Lai Hainanese Chicken Rice — chicken rice sets

Kwee Heng — boneless braised duck

Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee — hokkien fried mee (egg noodles) with prawns

No. 18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow — kway teow noodles

Singapore Fried Hokkien Mee — hokkien mee

Soon Huat — "dry" or "soup" noodles

Tai Seng Fish Soup — fish soup

Young Chun Wan Ton Noodle — springy egg noodles

At Geylang Bahru Market and Food Center, ribbon noodle stall Hui Wei Chilli Ban Mee, Spinach Soup and Cheok Kee were awarded. The latter is famed for its soy-marinated duck dish, said Michelin.

Three more stalls are in Adam Food Center — Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle, Bahrakath Mutton Soup and Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari, which is known for its Malay noodle dishes, according to Michelin.

The complete selection of Michelin-starred restaurants in Singapore will be announced on June 27 at an awards ceremony.