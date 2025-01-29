Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Meta's Reality Labs posts $5 billion loss in fourth quarter

By Jonathan Vanian,CNBC and Ashley Capoot,CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, demonstrates the Meta Quest Pro during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York on Oct. 11, 2022.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Meta's Reality Labs unit recorded an operating loss of $4.97 billion while generating $1.1 billion in sales during the fourth quarter.
  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg kick-started his company's virtual reality endeavors in 2014 when it acquired Oculus for $2 billion.

Meta continues to lose billions of dollars developing the virtual reality and augmented reality technologies needed to underpin the nascent metaverse.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The social media giant reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday and said its Reality Labs unit recorded an operating loss of $4.97 billion while generating $1.1 billion in sales. Analysts were projecting that unit to log a fourth-quarter operating loss of $5.4 billion on $1.1 billion in sales.

Reality Labs is Meta's unit that makes the Quest family of virtual-reality headsets and Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg kick-started his company's VR endeavors in 2014 when it acquired the startup Oculus for $2 billion. Since then, Zuckerberg has characterized VR and AR as central to his plans to develop the futuristic digital world known as the metaverse, which he has said represent the next major computing platform.

Wall Street has questioned Zuckerberg's metaverse investment. Reality Labs has tallied an operating loss of more than $60 billion since 2020, as of Meta's fourth-quarter earnings report.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

The script successful couples use to solve conflict, from a Harvard professor who teaches an award-winning class on how to talk to people

news 27 mins ago

DoubleLine's Gundlach says his base case is one rate cut this year, two reductions maximum

Meta last week said it would invest between $60 billion and $65 billion in 2025 capital expenditures to expand its computing infrastructure related to artificial intelligence. Zuckerberg has previously said AI is core to the company's metaverse efforts, including its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Meta develops that device with France-based EssilorLuxottica.

The social media company last year also unveiled its Orion prototype AR headset that is capable of overlaying digital objects on top of a person's real field of view.

Meta released its latest VR headset, the $299 Quest 3S, during its September Connect event and pitched the device as a way for people to watch movies, play games and workout in VR.

Other tech companies are also investing in VR and AR.

Apple's Vision Pro headset went on sale in the U.S. in February 2024 with a starting price of $3,499, and in December, Google and Samsung said they were working on a VR and AR device dubbed Project Moohan that will be available to buy in 2025 for an undisclosed price.

Watch: Big tech earnings: Microsoft and Meta come into focus.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us