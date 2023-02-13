Meta's Chief Business Officer Will Leave the Company After 13 Years

Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine is stepping down after 13 years with the company, Meta announced in a release Monday.

Levine will stay in the role until Feb. 21, and she will remain an employee at Meta until she officially departs in the summer, according to the release.

Meta said Nicola Mendelsohn and Justin Osofsky will take on expanded roles as senior sales and partnership leaders moving forward, and they will report to COO Javier Olivan.

Levine previously served as vice president of global public policy at Facebook, chief operating officer at Instagram and vice president of global partnerships, business and corporate development at Facebook.

She was an influential executive at Meta, serving as the first chief operating officer for Instagram, where she helped steer the photo-sharing app to become one of Meta's cornerstone apps alongside the core Facebook app.

Levine was named Facebook's chief business officer in the summer of 2021, a few months before it changed its name to Meta to indicate its focus on the yet-to-be-developed metaverse.

Before joining Facebook, Marne served in the Obama administration as chief of staff of the National Economic Council at the White House and special assistant to the President for Economic Policy, and she began her career at the United States Department of Treasury under President Bill Clinton.

"From running global policy, to growing our Instagram business as the first COO, to leading our ads and business partnerships teams, Marne has been an incredible leader at Meta over the last 13 years," Olivan said in the release. "I'm grateful for our partnership, her commitment to Meta, and the energy she brought to the company every day."