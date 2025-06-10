Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Meta forming new AI lab helmed by Scale AI CEO Alex Wang, report says

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Alexandr Wang, CEO of Scale AI, arrives for a meeting with international investors in IA at the Elysee Palace as part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris, France, Feb. 10, 2025. 
Gonzalo Fuentes | Reuters
  • Meta is forming a new AI research lab dedicated to "superintelligence," according to a report from The New York Times.
  • Alexandr Wang, the founder and CEO of the startup Scale AI, is reportedly joining the lab.
  • The research lab is Meta's latest effort to gain an edge in the fiercely competitive AI development space.

Meta is forming a new artificial intelligence research lab and bringing on Alexandr Wang, the founder and CEO of the startup Scale AI, according to The New York Times.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The research lab is going to pursue a concept known as "superintelligence," which is an AI system that surpasses human intelligence, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Meta is also in advanced talks to invest more than $10 billion in Scale AI, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Scale AI declined to comment. Meta did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The reported research lab is Meta's latest effort to gain an edge in the fiercely competitive AI development space. Meta has been pouring billions of dollars into the technology, announcing plans to spend as much as $65 billion in capital expenditures for AI infrastructure this year. 

Late last month, Meta announced that its AI assistant supports one billion monthly active users across the company's family of apps. In February, CNBC reported that Meta was planning to debut a stand-alone Meta AI app during the second quarter and test a paid-subscription service akin to rival chat apps such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

Boeing airplane orders rise to highest level since late 2023 ahead of Paris Air Show

news 29 mins ago

Glean, gen AI enterprise search startup, raises $150 million in deal adding billions to valuation

Shares of Meta were up about 1% on Tuesday.

Read the New York Times story here.

--CNBC's Jonathan Vanian contributed to this report

WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg makes big AI push, said to be personally recruiting team of 50: Report

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us