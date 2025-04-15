Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg considered spinning off Instagram from Facebook in 2018: FTC trial

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg considered spinning out Instagram in 2018, according to an email presented Tuesday in the FTC's antitrust trial against the company.

The email was presented to the court during Zuckerberg's second day of testimony.

During Zuckerberg's second day of testimony in Meta's antitrust trial with the Federal Trade Commission, lawyers representing the FTC presented an email from May 2018, in which Zuckerberg appeared to comment on the possibility of separating the photo-sharing app his company purchased for $1 billion.

"And i'm beginning to wonder whether spinning Instagram out is the the only structure that will accomplish a number of important goals," Zuckerberg wrote in the email. "As calls to break up the big tech companies grow, there is a non-trivial chance that we will be forced to spin out Instagram and perhaps WhatsApp in the next 5-10 years anyway. This is one more factor we should consider."

