Meta adds former Trump advisor to its board

Meta's newest Trump-friendly board member is Dina Powell McCormick, who served as an advisor to the president from 2017 until 2018.

Last month, she and her husband, the Republican Sen. Dave McCormick, were seen at a wrestling match with Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Meta is also adding Stripe's co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison to the board.

Meta on Friday announced that it was expanding its board of directors with two new members, including Dina Powell McCormick, a part of President Donald Trump's first administration.

Powell McCormick served as a deputy national security advisor to Trump from 2017 to 2018. She is also married to Sen. Dave McCormick, a Republican from Pennsylvania who took office in January.

"He's a good man," Trump said of McCormick in an endorsement last year, according to the Associated Press. Powell McCormick and her husband were photographed in March beside Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a current advisor to the president, at a wrestling championship match in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Additionally, Powell McCormick was assistant Secretary of State under Condoleezza Rice in President George W. Bush's administration.

Besides her political background, Powell McCormick is vice chair, president and head of global client services at BDT & MSD Partners. That company was founded in 2023 when the merchant bank BDT combined with Michael Dell's investment firm MSD. Powell McCormick arrived at the firm after 16 years at Goldman Sachs, where she had been a partner.

Her appointment represents another sign of Meta's alignment with Republicans following Trump's return to the White House.

In January, the company announced a shift away from fact-checking and said it was bringing Trump's friend Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, onto the board. The changes follow Trump dubbing the company behind Facebook and Instagram "the enemy of the people" on CNBC last year.

Also on Friday, Meta said Patrick Collison, co-founder and CEO of payments startup Stripe, was also elected to the board. Stripe was valued at $65 billion in a tender offer last year.

"Patrick and Dina bring a lot of experience supporting businesses and entrepreneurs to our board," Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

Zuckerberg visited the White House last week, after attending Trump's inauguration in Washington in January. Politico last week reported that the Meto CEO paid $23 million in cash for a mansion in the nation's capital.

Powell McCormick and Collison officially become directors on April 15, Meta said.

