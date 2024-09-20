Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Europe automaker shares slump after Mercedes becomes latest to cut 2024 guidance

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

An employee does final inspections on a Mercedes-Benz C-Class at the Mercedes-Benz US International factory in Vance, Alabama.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
  • Mercedes shares fell more than 8% Friday after becoming the latest carmaker to cut its 2024 guidance.
  • The German carmaker cited weaker demand from China as the main driver of the downgrade.
  • The auto sector was dragged lower on the announcement, with Volvo and Stellantis shares also dropping.

Mercedes shares fell more than 8% Friday after becoming the latest carmaker to cut its guidance this year as sluggish demand in China and trade disputes weigh on the sector.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The company said late Thursday that it now expects group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to come in "significantly below" the previous year and that its adjusted return on sales would be between 7.5% and 8.5%, down from its earlier forecast of 10% to 11%.

Shares pared losses slightly to trade 6.9% lower as of 9:40 a.m. London time.

The auto sector was dragged lower, down 3.2%, as Volvo and Stellantis fell 4% and 2.7%, respectively.

Mercedes' revision was triggered by a "further deterioration of the macroeconomic environment," primarily driven by weaker Chinese consumption and a prolonged downturn in the country's real estate sector, the firm said in its Thursday statement.

"This affected the overall sales volume in China including sales in the Top-End segment. Overall, the sales mix in the second half of 2024 is expected to remain unchanged versus the first half, and therefore weaker than originally expected," the company said.

Money Report

news 51 mins ago

Huawei's trifold phone is proving popular among Apple iPhone fans in Beijing

news 2 hours ago

Why EU tariffs are unlikely to dent Chinese EV makers' European expansion

Fellow German automaker BMW also recorded steep losses last week after lowering its 2024 profit margin outlook due to slumping sales in China and an issue with a braking system supplied by Continental.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us