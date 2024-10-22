McDonald's shares fall after CDC says E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders

McDonald's shares fell in extended trading after the CDC said an E. coli outbreak was linked to the chain's Quarter Pounder burgers.

The outbreak has led to 10 hospitalizations and one death, the CDC said.

