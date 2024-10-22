Money Report

McDonald's shares fall after CDC says E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders

By Jacob Pramuk,CNBC

A McDonalds located on Route 66 in Azusa, California, on April 1, 2024.
Robert Gauthier | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
  • McDonald's shares fell in extended trading after the CDC said an E. coli outbreak was linked to the chain's Quarter Pounder burgers.
  • The outbreak has led to 10 hospitalizations and one death, the CDC said.

McDonald's shares dropped in extended trading Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers has led to 10 hospitalizations and one death.

