McDonald's HR exec says to ignore this common piece of career advice: ‘You might surprise yourself'

Not all career advice is good advice.

Take the oft-repeated adage that "If you find something you love, you'll never work a day in your life": It creates this false notion that your "dream job" will be stress-free and that if you aren't immediately excited about a job, it isn't worth doing.

It's also the one piece of career advice Tiffanie Boyd, McDonald's senior vice president and chief people officer for the U.S., encourages people to ignore when considering a job offer.

"People are quick to say, 'Do what you want to do' in your career, but sometimes, it's more advantageous to take the job you don't want to do," Boyd, 50, tells CNBC Make It.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

She explains: "If you say 'yes' to an opportunity, even if it's not your dream job, you'd be surprised at how many doors it can open for your career, whether it's learning new skills, exploring a new city or meeting someone who becomes a valuable mentor. All kinds of good things can happen if you keep an open mind."

So how do you decide if a job offer is worth taking?

Boyd recommends making a pros and cons list for the offer you're considering, one that answers the following questions:

What will I learn in this role?

How will it challenge me?

Will it help me develop the skills I need to meet my long-term career goals?

If this new job could wreak havoc on your finances, personal relationships or mental health, "it's never worth it," says Boyd.

But if those issues aren't present, and the job offers growth opportunities that can level up your career, "you should at least give it a shot," she adds.

"Nothing has to be forever," says Boyd. "But you might surprise yourself and find something you love, or are really good at — and you'll never know unless you take that chance."

Want to earn more and land your dream job? Join the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. ET to learn how to level up your interview and negotiating skills, build your ideal career, boost your income and grow your wealth. Register for free today.

Check out:

The 'best-kept secret' to fighting burnout at work, according to a psychotherapist

Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our newsletter!