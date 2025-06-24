Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme will end doughnut partnership next month

By Krysta Escobar, CNBC

Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • McDonald's and Krispy Kreme will end their doughnut partnership on July 2.
  • The companies said the deal has not been as profitable as expected for the doughnut chain.
  • McDonald's at one point planned to roll out Krispy Kreme doughnuts nationwide by next year.

Krispy Kreme and McDonald's are ending their partnership for good.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The chain will stop selling its doughnuts at McDonald's restaurants on July 2, the companies said in a press release Tuesday. McDonald's USA's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Alyssa Buetikofer said the collaboration was going well for the burger chain and its franchisees, but it "needed to be a profitable business model for Krispy Kreme as well."

Their deal had placed Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 2,400 McDonalds locations. The companies paused their partnership in May after sales slowed down, and Krispy Kreme withdrew its full-year financial outlook in part due to economic "softness." The chains are scrapping the deal after they announced plans last year to roll out Krispy Kreme doughnuts at McDonald's locations nationwide by 2026.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Ultimately, efforts to bring our costs in line with unit demand were unsuccessful, making the partnership unsustainable for us," Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth said in a statement Tuesday.

Krispy Kreme said it will now focus on expansion through "high-volume retail points of distribution" and international franchise growth. The companies also said the agreement only represented a "small, non-material" part of McDonald's breakfast business.

McDonald's shares dipped slightly Tuesday, while Krispy Kreme's stock rose more than 1%.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Senate version of Trump's budget bill would raise the debt ceiling by $5 trillion—what it could mean for your wallet

news 23 mins ago

How a gay anti-bullying PSA from the late 2000s became a cult classic

McDonald's has seen sluggish sales as diners reduce restaurant spending, and has tried to lure consumers back with deals. In the first quarter, the chain posted its largest same-store sales decline since 2020.

Krispy Kreme shares have plunged about 73% this year. In its first quarter, the company posted a loss of about $33 million.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us