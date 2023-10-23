‘Marvel's Spider-Man 2′ video game breaks PlayStation Studios' 24-hour sales record

Customers bought more than 2.5 million copies of "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" in its first 24 hours.

That makes the game the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game in PlayStation history for a 24-hour period.

Only PlayStation 5 users can play the new game.

Consumers purchased more than 2.5 million copies of the game, which debuted Oct. 20, breaking PlayStation Studios' record. Sony Interactive Entertainment, which is the parent company of PlayStation Studios, priced the standard version of the game at $69.99 and offers a deluxe edition for $79.99.

Only PlayStation 5 users have access to the new "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," since it is exclusive to that console, according to Marvel.

The game, developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation Studios, allows users to play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Players can shoot webs and swing around New York City while they fight villains and follow the storyline.

"On behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment, I want to say thank you to the fans — we truly hope you are enjoying your time playing as Peter and Miles in this amazing adventure," Eric Lempel, Sony's SVP of global marketing, sales and business operations, said in the release.

Sony shares were flat as of midday Monday.

