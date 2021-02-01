Marvel TV Show Set in Wakanda Coming to Disney+ as Part of 5-Year Deal With ‘Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler

Disney has struck a five-year deal with "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler to create television programming exclusively for Disney.

Disney is adding another TV show to its already stacked slate of Marvel content in development for Disney+.

On Monday, the company announced that it had struck a five-year deal with "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler and Proximity Media to create television programming exclusively for Disney.

As part of that deal, Coogler will create a series set in Wakanda, the fictional African country home to Black Panther. There are now nearly a dozen Marvel shows in the works for the streaming service.

The deal also enabled Coogler's company to develop television programs for other divisions within Disney.

"Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation," said Bob Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company.

Coogler's "Black Panther" not only excelled at the global box office, hauling in $1.3 billion worldwide, it was also the first superhero movie to earn a best picture nomination ever.

The director, known for "Fruitvale Station" and "Creed," was set to begin shooting a sequel to "Black Panther" in March, but filming was sidelined after the sudden and unexpected death of star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman, 43, had been battling colon cancer for four years, but had kept his diagnosis hidden from the public.

The sequel is now set to begin shooting in Atlanta in July with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, all expected to reprise their roles.