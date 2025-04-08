Market turbulence will not impact Mediobanca deal, Monte dei Paschi CEO says

Monte dei Paschi di Siena downplayed the potential impact of ongoing market turbulence on its 13-billion-euro offer for Mediobanca, telling CNBC it expects to complete the deal this summer.

Analysts have been divided over the benefits of the deal, with some warning that there are limited synergies in combining two different banks.

Acquiring Mediobanca will allow the world's oldest bank to once again be a "protagonist" in a second round of consolidation, Monte dei Paschi CEO Luigi Lovaglio said.

Siena, ITALY — Monte dei Paschi di Siena is holding firm on its plans to acquire Mediobanca for 13 billion euros ($14.3 billion) despite ongoing market turbulence, telling CNBC it will complete the deal in July.

The world's oldest bank still in operation, surprised investors in January by making an all-share offer for Mediobanca, a prestigious institution focused on wealth management and investment banking. Mediobanca has rejected the proposal, denouncing it as a "destructive" move that is devoid of financial rationale.

Monte dei Paschi has faced several challenges over the years, most notably when it was bailed out by the Italian government in 2017 after it failed to raise much-needed cash from private investors. The Italian government has sold its majority stake in Monte dei Paschi and it currently represents less than 12% of ownership.

The bank's CEO Luigi Lovaglio told CNBC on Monday that Monte dei Paschi "is back" and "in control of our destiny."

When asked if the ongoing market turbulence could be a problem for its expansion plans, Lovaglio said: "The [market] situation will not impact our deal."

"On the opposite, [the market situation] is confirming that size matters, [it] is confirming that you need to diversify on revenues," he said, adding that if they were already a combined entity, they would "be stronger" and "have capability to react much quicker."

The recent market volatility has led some companies to put some deals on hold. British private equity firm 3i Group Plc has reportedly postponed a sale of the maker of pet food MPM, while fintech company Klarna has put its IPO plans on hold.

Analysts have been divided over the benefits of the deal between Monte dei Paschi and Mediobanca. Deutsche Bank, for instance, said in mid-March the market was ignoring some potential opportunities for Monte dei Paschi, including a bigger distribution policy.

Other analysts warned about limited synergies in combining two different banks. Barclays, for example, said Monday that it was cutting its price target for Monte dei Paschi, taking a more skeptical view on the potential gains from a deal with Mediobanca. "Should Monte dei Paschi decide to spend more to convince majority of the Mediobanca institutional shareholders, the excess capital could reduce," Barclays said.

Speaking to CNBC, Lovaglio was adamant the offer for Mediobanca presents a "fair price" and did not comment on whether the company would sweeten the deal to make it more appealing for Mediobanca shareholders.

"Hopefully within July, we can complete the deal," he added.

Amid a pullback in global equity markets on Monday, Monte dei Paschi and Mediobanca shares both closed around 5% lower. Since Monte dei Paschi announced its intention to buy Mediobanca on January 24, the latter's shares have lost about 14% of their value and the former about 8.5%.

Larger Ambitions

Monte dei Paschi's offer for Mediobanca came at a time of wider consolidation efforts in Italian banking. UniCredit announced last year an offer to buy rival Banco BPM for about 10 billion euros.

Lovaglio said these bids represent the first wave of domestic consolidation for Italian banks.

"I believe this is the first phase [of consolidation] and, probably, we will have a second phase two years from now. That's why, by combining Monte [dei] Paschi with Mediobanca, we will be in a position to be again a protagonist," Lovaglio said.