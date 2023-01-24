NYSE Says Trading Issue That Led to Dozens of Stocks Being Halted Has Been Resolved

The major stocks impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website.

Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts.

The major stocks impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts.

CNBC's Bob Pisani said on "Squawk on the Street" that the issue appears to be a technical one and not something that happened on the trading floor.

Many of the companies impacted resumed trading before 9:45 a.m. ET. The NYSE said at roughly 9:50 a.m. that all of its systems were operational. CNBC has reached out to the NYSE for more details about the issue.

The exchange said in a statement at 10:21 a.m. ET that it is still investigating the issue with the opening auction.

The NYSE, like some other exchanges, has automatic halts in place for stocks that move dramatically in one direction or another. On a normal trading day, few if any stocks are halted for volatility on the NYSE.

The other major U.S. stock exchange, the Nasdaq, did not appear to be impacted by the technical issue.

Correction: The NYSE technical issue took place Tuesday. A previous version misstated the day of the week.