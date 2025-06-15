Money Report

Manhunt for suspect in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers continues for second day

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

Law enforcement officers with the River Valley Tactical Team, prepare to visit the home of Vance Luther Boelter, who officials describe as a person of interest in the killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman, near Green Isle, Minn., Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Anthony Souffle | Star Tribune via AP
  • The suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, is alleged to have killed Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.
  • Boelter is still at-large Sunday morning, more than 24 hours after the attacks.
  • The suspect also allegedly shot Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette.
  • "We believe he's somewhere in the vicinity, and they are going to find him," Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said of the gunman.

A manhunt continues on Sunday after a gunman impersonated a police officer early Saturday morning and killed Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in what was called a "politically motivated assassination."

The suspect, who authorities identified as 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, also allegedly shot Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in a separate attack Saturday morning. The couple is in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

Minnesota is reeling after the attacks, and lawmakers and the public are on edge as the gunman remains at-large.

Authorities said the suspect was carrying a list of other potential targets, including a number of officials and lawmakers.

"Right now, everyone [is] on edge here, because we know that this man will kill at a second," Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Klobuchar said that law enforcement authorities believe the gunman could still be in the Midwest, and officials have also put an alert out in South Dakota.

"We believe he's somewhere in the vicinity, and they are going to find him," Klobuchar said.

She emphasized that if any individual encounters the suspect, he or she should immediately call the tip line. Callers can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tip line at 1-877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

The FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

This image provided by the FBI on Saturday, June 14, 2025, shows part of a poster with photos of Vance L. Boelter.
F.B.I. via AP
This image provided by the FBI on Saturday, June 14, 2025, shows part of a poster with photos of Vance L. Boelter.

Statements poured in after the attacks, mourning the death of Hortman, who served as speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives until earlier this year.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz posted a photo of Hortman on X on Sunday and wrote, "the most consequential Speaker in state history."

Klobuchar remembered Hortman as a true "true public servant" who was loved by lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.

Lawmakers also condemned the act of political violence, which Gov. Walz said appeared to be politically motivated.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that "such horrific violence will not be tolerated" in the United States.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

