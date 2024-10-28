Manchester United sack manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag as the club's first-team manager on Monday following a dismal start to the Premier League season.

"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future," Manchester United said in a statement.

The soccer club said former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, while a permanent replacement for Ten Hag is recruited.

Manchester United is recognized as one of the world's most popular and successful sports teams, but the storied club has endured a torrid time in recent years.

The club, which holds the record for the most Premier League titles with 13, has not won the domestic topflight title since the departure of manager Alex Ferguson in 2013.

