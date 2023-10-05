Make this small change to be happier today, says director of 85-year Harvard happiness study

There's a lot of advice out there about how to be happier — from exercising more to practicing gratitude — and it can be difficult to identify just one small change you can make right now to improve your well-being.

Thankfully, according to Dr. Robert Waldinger, director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, there is one quick habit you can adopt to increase your happiness, which he shared during The Atlantic Festival in September.

The decades-long Harvard happiness study that Waldinger directs found that people who are great at connecting with, and reaching out to, others everyday were the happiest, and were able to be more resilient when facing challenges in life.

This skill is often referred to as social fitness, which is the act of consistently reviewing how we pour into our relationships, and improving any imbalances to become better friends and partners.

Be mindful of what has your attention and focus on people you care about

Waldinger's suggestion has two parts: "Really watch where you're directing your attention, and when you can, direct it towards people you care about," he said during a two-hour panel on pursuing happiness.

The first part of this equation hones in on your need to be more aware of what you're giving your attention to. For example, if you know that certain things, like doom-scrolling on your ex-friend's social media makes you unhappy, you should aim to do them less.



On the flip side, if talking with your close friends about your dreams and aspirations motivates you to achieve those goals, then do that more.

Practice shifting your attention from the things that make you feel bad to what makes you feel good and the people you care about.

Building relationships requires intention, Waldinger said during the festival, and this is one beneficial way you can be more intentional about your connections.

To start, reach out to a different person you want to stay connected with each day.

Waldinger strengthens his social muscle by starting conversations with his Uber drivers, which he said is a great way to connect with people from different backgrounds and see life through another person's lens.

Your relationships at work can affect your ability to succeed in your career, Waldinger told CNBC Make It in March. So practice developing healthy relationships in your life by connecting with your co-workers.

"It's a critical social need that should be met in all aspects of our lives," Waldinger said. "Plus, if you are more connected to people, you feel more satisfied with your job, and do better work."

