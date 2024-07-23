Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Lyft president Kristin Sverchek to exit on Aug. 20

By Katie Bartlett,CNBC

Mike Blake | Reuters
  • The ride-hailing company said Sverchek's exit is not due to a disagreement within the company, its board of directors or management, and is not related to Lyft operations or policies.
  •  Sverchek will be entitled to severance benefits, including a $650,000 cash payment.

Lyft announced Tuesday that company president Kristin Sverchek will be leaving on Aug. 20.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The ride-hailing service said Sverchek's exit is not due to a disagreement within the company, its board of directors or management, and is not related to Lyft operations or policies. Sverchek will continue serving as a nonemployee advisor through Nov. 30.

Sverchek joined the company in 2012, and has also held positions as general counsel and president of business affairs.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Lyft CEO David Risher said in the release that the company will be "forever grateful" to Sverchek, who "helped pour the foundation the entire rideshare industry rests upon."

The company also said Sverchek will be entitled to severance benefits, including a $650,000 cash payment.

Lyft shares closed marginally higher on Tuesday.

Money Report

news 44 mins ago

Nasdaq futures fall after Alphabet, Tesla report earnings: Live updates

news 49 mins ago

Alphabet to invest $5 billion in self-driving car unit Waymo

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Money Report
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us