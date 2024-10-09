Luxury hotel is looking for ‘CEO’ to take $15,000 trip around the world: How to apply

A luxe hotel chain is looking to give away the vacation of a lifetime.

Ramada by Wyndham has launched a contest to find someone who will travel the world visiting its locations and documenting the trip for social media.

The "chief eats officer", as the position is dubbed, will be responsible for "exploring the most delicious local cuisines and experiences" in cities with Ramada locations around the globe.

The CEO will capture content and write blog posts that the brand will showcase on its social channels.

The globetrotting itinerary will be planned in coordination with Ramada and will feature stays on five continents. Potential stops will include Seoul, South Korea; Belfast, Ireland; Dubai, UAE; Sao Paolo, Brazil and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Ramada is looking for applicants with strong writing skills who are foodies and love to travel. Being active on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok is a plus.

In addition to up to 21 nights covered by Wyndham, the selected applicant will receive a $10,000 stipend to cover their travel costs as well as $5,000 cash.

Eligible candidates must be legal residents of the U.S. or Canada, have a valid passport and be able to travel up to three consecutive weeks between April 1 and June 30 next year.

Aspiring chief eats officers have until Oct. 22 to post a video on TikTok demonstrating their passion for food and travel and explaining why they should get the job.

The video submissions will be evaluated by three judges who will score it based on the applicant's passion for food and travel, their ability to convey why they want the role and the overall quality of their video.

The two highest-scoring applicants will then go on to a live video interview to determine the winner.

You can view Ramada's contest page here.

