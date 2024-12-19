Luigi Mangione agrees to extradition to New York in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case

Luigi Mangione waived his right to contest extradition to New York, where he is charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4.

Mangione consented to be taken by authorities to New York at a hearing Thursday morning in a Pennsylvania courtroom.

Mangione, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Thompson as the CEO was headed into the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan for an investor day of his company's parent, UnitedHealth Group.

Luigi Mangione has waived his right to contest extradition to New York, where he is charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4.

Mangione consented to be taken by authorities to New York at a hearing Thursday morning in a Pennsylvania courtroom.

Afterward, he was taken to a plane in Altoona, which departed for New York.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Mangione, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Thompson as the CEO was headed into the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan for an investor day of his company's parent, UnitedHealth Group.

He was arrested five days later in Altoona after someone reported a suspicious person in a McDonald's.

The University of Pennsylvania graduate was indicted Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court on one count of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as killing as an act of terrorism.

He was also charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.