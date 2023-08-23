Mugshots: 9 co-defendants in Trump Georgia election interference case

The Atlanta jail processing the co-defendants of former President Donald Trump is releasing mugshots after each of them is booked.

Trump will have his photograph taken at the Fulton County Jail when he surrenders to face criminal charges that he conspired with others named in the case to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The Atlanta jail processing the co-defendants of former President Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case is releasing mugshots after each of them is booked.

Trump will have his photograph taken at the Fulton County Jail when he surrenders to face criminal charges that he conspired with others named in the case to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The ex-president says he plans to turn himself in Thursday evening, a day before the deadline to do so in the case for all 19 defendants.

The defendants who have surrendered so far and had photos released are pictured below: Lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jena Ellis, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith; former Georgia Republican party officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham; and Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman.

RUDY GIULIANI

Fulton County Sheriff's Office | via Reuters

SIDNEY POWELL

Fulton County Sheriff's Office | via Reuters

JENNA ELLIS

Source: Fulton County Jail

KENNETH CHESEBORO

Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

JOHN EASTMAN

Fulton County Jail

CATHY LATHAM

Fulton County Sheriff's Office | via Reuters

SCOTT HALL

Scott Hall's booking photo from the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 22, 2023.

RAY SMITH

Fulton County Sheriff's Office | via Reuters

DAVID SHAFER