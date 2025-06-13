Longevity expert: The healthiest, longest-living people eat these 6 foods in the morning—'we have a saying ‘breakfast like a king”

In blue zones, communities known for having the highest life expectancies in the world, longevity researcher Dan Buettner says breakfast is a top priority. Based on his time and research in places like Okinawa, Japan and Sardinia, Italy, Buettner suggests that first meal of the day may be crucial to living a long, healthy life.



"We have a saying, 'breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper,'" Buettner, who coined the term "blue zones," told CNBC Make It last year.



"In blue zones, they are eating the biggest meal of the day for breakfast and then eating smaller meals as the day progresses, oftentimes eating an early dinner and then not eating until breakfast the next day."



But the breakfasts eaten by residents in blue zones aren't at all like what Americans typically eat to start the day, he notes.

"People should avoid most of what is marketed to us in America as breakfast foods such as pop tarts, sugar laden cereals, yogurts and granola," Buettner says.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Instead, people should take a page out of the blue zones and eat a hearty, healthy breakfast."

Buettner suggests going for these foods in the morning to mirror the way the world's longest-lived people eat:

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Beans

Vegetables

Rice

Fruits

Miso

Oats

"I often start my day with a minestrone stew full of vegetables and beans," Buettner says.

"I challenge everyone reading this to try eating minestrone stew or rice and beans as their breakfast for a week and see how they feel."

Want to boost your confidence, income and career success? Take one (or more!) of Smarter by CNBC Make It's expert-led online courses, which aim to teach you the critical skills you need to succeed that you didn't learn in school. Topics include earning passive income online, mastering communication and public speaking skills, acing your job interview, and practical strategies to grow your wealth. Use coupon code MEMORIAL to purchase any course at a discount of 30% off the regular course price (plus tax). Offer valid from 12:00 am Eastern Time ("ET") on May 19, 2025, through 11:59 pm ET on June 2, 2025. Terms and restrictions apply.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.