news

Live updates: Iran says it launched missiles at U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq

By Christina Wilkie, CNBC and Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while delivering remarks to U.S. troops during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2025.
Brian Snyder | Reuters

This is CNBC'S live blog about the conflict in the Middle East.

Iran's armed forces said Monday they carried out missile strikes on U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to the U.S. bombings against key Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Iran said it delivered a "powerful and destructive missile strike" on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and another base in Iraq under the name "Basharat al-Fath," which translates to "Glad Tidings of Victory," according to an NBC News translation of state television.

The U.S. base in Qatar houses around 10,000 troops.

President Donald Trump was previously scheduled to meet with his national security team in the Oval Office at 1 p.m. ET.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Stocks are positive as traders view Iran missile attacks as a limited response

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 23, 2025.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 23, 2025.

Stock indexes are positive so far this afternoon despite the Iranian attacks on U.S. bases, as investors view the missile fire as a relatively limited response to the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities.

The alternative, and a much more costly scenario for traders, would have been if Iran had targeted oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, for example, or Gulf state oil production sites.

Oil prices also fell this afternoon after briefly jumping, moved lower by the same working assumptions about Iran's retaliation.

— Christina Wilkie

Trump meeting with his national security team in Situation Room

President Donald Trump in the situation room on June 21st, 2025.
Source: The White House
President Donald Trump in the situation room on June 21st, 2025.

Trump is meeting with his national security team this afternoon.

A White House official told NBC News the national security team was already meeting in the Situation Room when Iranian missiles were fired at U.S. military bases in Iraq and Qatar.

Trump is joined by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and other top officials.

— Christina Wilkie

Qatar says it intercepted Iranian missiles targeting U.S. military base

— Christina Wilkie

