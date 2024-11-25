Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Kohl's CEO Tom Kingsbury to step down in January, to be replaced by Michaels CEO Ashley Buchanan

By Courtney Reagan,CNBC

CEO of Michael’s, Ashley Buchanan and CEO of Kohl’s
Courtesy: Michael's | Kohl's

Kohl's is getting a new CEO, its third since 2018.

The off-mall department store's current CEO Tom Kingsbury is stepping down effective Jan. 15. He will leave the position he held first on an interim basis starting in late 2022, and then permanently since early 2023.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Michaels CEO Ashley Buchanan will take over the top job at Kohl's on Jan. 15, after leading the crafting retailer since 2020. Prior to his time at Michaels, Buchanan was at Walmart and its Sam's Club division for 13 years.

At the world's largest retailer, he held the roles of chief merchandising and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. e-commerce and chief merchant at Sam's Club before that. Buchanan is currently on the board of Macy's, but will be stepping down from that role.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Kingsbury will remain with Kohl's in an advisory role to Buchanan and stay on the board until he retires in May. Kohl's doesn't intend to replace Kingsbury and will reduce the board size by one seat.

Buchanan will step in just after the critical holidays end and as the retailer closes its fiscal year. There's a lot of work to be done at a time when department stores are struggling to resonate with shoppers who have more options than ever before. While Kohl's off-mall physical format has insulated it a bit more than other department stores, it has had a difficult several years.

Kohl's shares fell 17% during Kingsbury's interim period from Dec. 2, 2022 to Feb. 2, 2023 and then dropped a further 45% since. Kingsbury hasn't been able to return sales to growth at Kohl's. Its comparable store sales, a key metric for retailers, have fallen for the past 10 quarters.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Zoom surpasses expectations as it calls for another quarter of single-digit growth

news 27 mins ago

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie taps OpenAI's Sam Altman and other business leaders for help with transition

Kingsbury took over as CEO after Michelle Gass left Kohl's to become president and then eventual CEO of Levi Strauss. Kingsbury had been a member of the Kohl's board since 2021. He previously served as CEO of Burlington Stores from 2008 to 2019.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us