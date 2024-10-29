Kenya is launching a digital nomad visa: Find out if you qualify and how to apply

If you're a digital nomad or can work from just about anywhere, and have been wanting to add the continent of Africa to your list of destinations, you might want to consider Kenya.

President William Ruto announced Kenya's Digital Nomad Work Permit on October 2 at the opening of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo.

The president said the visa is "specifically designed to welcome global digital professionals, allowing them to live and work in Kenya while enjoying the country's natural beauty and high-quality lifestyle," according to Nation.

Vicki Jauron, Babylon And Beyond Photography | Moment | Getty Images

The Digital Nomad Work Permit is meant for remote workers and is part of Kenya's larger strategy to increase foreign investment, employment, and tourism.

In 2021, the country welcomed 870,465 visitors, which rose by 70% in 2022 to 1,483,752 people and then over 1.9 million in 2023, according to Statista.

Dr. Ruto said the goal is to make Kenya a must-visit destination and attract 5 million visitors annually by 2027.

To be eligible for Kenya's digital nomad visa, applicants must have the following:

a valid passport

proof of remote work outside of Kenya

proof of accommodation within Kenya

a clean criminal record

The minimum annual income requirement for the visa will be about $53,922, according to Euronews. It's still unclear when the work permit will become available, how long the permit will be valid for or how much it will all cost.

Interested applicants can check Kenya's Directorate of Immigration Services website for updates.

Kenya is not the only country in Africa with a digital nomad visa. Other countries on the continent with similar initiatives are Mauritius, Cape Verde, Seychelles, and Namibia.

In addition to the Digital Nomad Work Permit, the Kenyan government announced it would allow foreign nationals to enter the country visa-free for tourism or business for stays up to 90 days. As part of that new visa-free policy, President Ruto also revealed the Transit and Long Connection Travelers Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). It will allow travelers with long layovers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi to leave and explore Kenya instead of waiting in the airport's terminals.

Dr. Ruto said the goal of the eTA is to promote tourism amongst visitors traveling through Kenya.

Want to be a successful, confident communicator? Take CNBC's online course Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking. We'll teach you how to speak clearly and confidently, calm your nerves, what to say and not say, and body language techniques to make a great first impression. Get started today.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.