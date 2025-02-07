Judge pauses Trump plan to put USAID staff on leave

A federal judge on Friday paused the Trump administration from carrying out its plan to place thousands of workers at the U.S. Agency for International Development on administrative leave.

The American Foreign Service Association and the American Federation of Government Employees, had asked the judge to order the Trump administration to halt its efforts to "shut down" USAID.

About 2,200 USAID employees were set to be placed on leave Friday night at 11:59 p.m. ET, as part of President Donald Trump's efforts to shut down the independent government agency.

Five hundred USAID workers are already on administrative leave, a lawyer for the U.S. Department of Justice said in court.

Judge Carl Nichols delivered the ruling after hearing arguments from the Trump administration and two groups representing federal workers in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The workers' groups, the American Foreign Service Association and the American Federation of Government Employees, had asked Nichols to order the Trump administration "to immediately cease actions to shut down USAID's operations."

They had argued a court filing earlier Friday that USAID "is suffering an onslaught of unconstitutional and illegal attacks, leaving its workers, contractors, grantees, and beneficiaries deserted in the wreckage and a global humanitarian crisis in the wake."

The Trump administration has "deliberately dismantled USAID's infrastructure" and is "poised for a near-final killing blow," they wrote.

Nichols said Friday afternoon that he would be entering a "very limited" temporary restraining order before midnight directed at the 2,200 at-risk USAID workers.

The judge said he has yet to decide if his ruling will rescind the Trump administration's take-leave order for the 500 employees who have already received it.

During the hearing, Nichols questioned DOJ attorney Brett Shumate about why the Trump administration needed to place 2,200 USAID workers on leave so quickly.

"What is the urgency of this?" the judge asked.

"The President has decided there is corruption and fraud at USAID," Shumate replied.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.