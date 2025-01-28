Judge pauses Trump funding freeze order until Feb. 3

A federal judge paused until Feb. 3 the implementation of a Trump administration order that would have frozen the issuance of federal grants and loans.

The Department of Justice objected to the administrative stay, which Judge Loren AliKhan issued at nearly the last minute before the order was set to take effect.

Earlier, the Medicaid reimbursement portal system was down, but the White House said it should be back online soon, and that payments would not be affected.

Judge Loren AliKhan's ruling during a hearing conducted on Zoom came just minutes before the freezing order was set to take effect at 5 p.m. ET. At stake are funds potentially worth trillions of dollars.

AliKhan said her administrative stay of the order would expire at 5 p.m. on Monday unless she decides to grant a temporary restraining order as requested by plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the Trump administration's action.

The judge scheduled a hearing for Monday morning for arguments on the requested TRO in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The Department of Justice had objected to the administrative stay.

AliKhan's stay only affects the disbursement of government funds that already have been authorized, not money that was being sought.

