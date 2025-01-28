Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Judge pauses Trump funding freeze order until Feb. 3

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the day he signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, U.S., Jan. 20, 2025. 
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • A federal judge paused until Feb. 3 the implementation of a Trump administration order that would have frozen the issuance of federal grants and loans.
  • The Department of Justice objected to the administrative stay, which Judge Loren AliKhan issued at nearly the last minute before the order was set to take effect.
  • Earlier, the Medicaid reimbursement portal system was down, but the White House said it should be back online soon, and that payments would not be affected.

A federal judge on Tuesday paused until next week the implementation of a Trump administration order that would have frozen the issuance of existing federal grants and loans.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Judge Loren AliKhan's ruling during a hearing conducted on Zoom came just minutes before the freezing order was set to take effect at 5 p.m. ET. At stake are funds potentially worth trillions of dollars.

AliKhan said her administrative stay of the order would expire at 5 p.m. on Monday unless she decides to grant a temporary restraining order as requested by plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the Trump administration's action.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The judge scheduled a hearing for Monday morning for arguments on the requested TRO in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The Department of Justice had objected to the administrative stay.

AliKhan's stay only affects the disbursement of government funds that already have been authorized, not money that was being sought.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

U.S. Navy bans use of DeepSeek due to ‘security and ethical concerns'

news 17 mins ago

‘All options on the table' with Panama Canal, says Trump's top maritime official

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us