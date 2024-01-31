Judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis alleging retaliation

A judge dismissed a lawsuit Disney filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that alleged he retaliated against the company for publicly criticizing a controversial parental rights law in the state that the governor backed.

The judge ruled that Disney lacked legal standing to sue DeSantis, the secretary of Florida's Commerce Department, and members of a board that now controls a special improvement district in which the company operates its park and resort.

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit Disney filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other defendants that alleged he retaliated against the company for publicly criticizing a controversial parental rights education law backed by the governor.

Judge Allen Winsor ruled that Disney lacked legal standing to sue DeSantis and the secretary of Florida's Commerce Department.

Winsor also ruled that Disney's claims "fail on the merits" against members of the board of a special improvement district in which the company operates its park and resort.

Disney had effectively controlled the district's board since 1967 until the Florida legislature last year significantly changed its structure and renamed it the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

The governor now picks board members, subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

DeSantis and the other defendants had asked the judge to toss out the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Tallahassee.

