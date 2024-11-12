Judge delays key ruling on fate of Trump hush money conviction

A New York judge on delayed his ruling on whether to grant President-elect Donald Trump's request to set aside the guilty verdict in his criminal hush money case.

A New York judge on Tuesday delayed by one week his ruling on whether to grant President-elect Donald Trump's request to set aside the guilty verdict in his criminal hush money case, or to let it stand and sentence him in late November.

The postponement was announced two days after the Manhattan District Attorney's Office asked the judge for time to consider how Trump's electoral win affects the case.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who was set to issue his ruling Tuesday, is now scheduled to determine if the case should be dismissed on Nov. 19.

Trump is currently set to be sentenced Nov. 26 on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump's lawyers asked to dismiss the case and set aside the jury verdict in July, following a Supreme Court ruling that greatly expanded the scope of presidential immunity.

