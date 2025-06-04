Money Report

Judge blocks Trump administration from deporting family of Colorado attack suspect

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

A man reads a note placed on a memorial at the scene of an attack that injured multiple people, outside the Boulder County Courthouse, in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. June 2, 2025.
Mark Makela | Reuters
  • A federal judge barred the Trump administration from deporting the wife and five children of Mohamed Soliman.
  • Soliman, an Egyptian national, is accused of attacking a group of demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails last weekend.
  • The order blocking the removal of Soliman's family came a day after they were taken into custody by ICE agents and the White House said they could soon be deported.

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily barred the Trump administration from deporting the wife and five children of Mohamed Soliman, the Egyptian national accused of attacking a group of demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails.

The order blocking the removal of Soliman's family came a day after they were taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents.

The White House's official X account had tweeted about the family's detention Tuesday, writing, "THEY COULD BE DEPORTED AS EARLY AS TONIGHT."

In his order in U.S. District Court in Colorado barring their deportation, Judge Gordon Gallagher wrote, "The Court finds that deportation without process could work irreparable harm and an order must issue without notice due to the urgency this situation presents."

CNBC has requested from the Department of Homeland Security, and asked if the department plans to appeal Gallagher's order.

Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman poses for a jail booking photograph after his arrest in Boulder, Colorado, on June 2, 2025.
Boulder Police Department | Via Reuters
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

