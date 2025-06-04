Judge blocks Trump administration from deporting family of Colorado attack suspect

A federal judge barred the Trump administration from deporting the wife and five children of Mohamed Soliman.

Soliman, an Egyptian national, is accused of attacking a group of demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails last weekend.

The order blocking the removal of Soliman's family came a day after they were taken into custody by ICE agents and the White House said they could soon be deported.

The order blocking the removal of Soliman's family came a day after they were taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents.

The White House's official X account had tweeted about the family's detention Tuesday, writing, "THEY COULD BE DEPORTED AS EARLY AS TONIGHT."

In his order in U.S. District Court in Colorado barring their deportation, Judge Gordon Gallagher wrote, "The Court finds that deportation without process could work irreparable harm and an order must issue without notice due to the urgency this situation presents."

CNBC has requested from the Department of Homeland Security, and asked if the department plans to appeal Gallagher's order.

