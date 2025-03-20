Money Report

Judge bars Musk's DOGE team from Social Security records in scathing ruling

By Lorie Konish, CNBC

A sign in front of the entrance of the Security Administration’s main campus on March 19, 2025 in Woodlawn, Maryland. 
Kayla Bartkowski | Getty Images
  • A federal judge Thursday issued a temporary restraining order barring Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team from getting access to personally identifiable information from the Social Security Administration.

