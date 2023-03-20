Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

JPMorgan Chase Can Be Sued by Virgin Islands Over Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Claims

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Source: U.S. Justice Department
  • A New York federal judge on Monday ruled that the U.S. Virgin Islands and women who accuse the late investor Jeffrey Epstein of sex trafficking can proceed with some of their claims in a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase over the bank's ties to Epstein.
  • The judge also allowed parts of a separate lawsuit by Epstein's accusers against Deutsche Bank to proceed.
People inside the offices of JP Morgan Chase in New York City.
Getty Images
People inside the offices of JP Morgan Chase in New York City.

A New York federal judge on Monday ruled that the U.S. Virgin Islands and women who accuse the late investor Jeffrey Epstein of sex trafficking can proceed with some of their claims in a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase over the bank's ties to Epstein.

The judge also allowed parts of a separate lawsuit by Epstein's accusers against Deutsche Bank to proceed.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The rulings by Manhattan District Judge Jed Rakoff came in response to motions from JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank to dismiss the lawsuits.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us