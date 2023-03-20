JPMorgan Chase Can Be Sued by Virgin Islands Over Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Claims

A New York federal judge on Monday ruled that the U.S. Virgin Islands and women who accuse the late investor Jeffrey Epstein of sex trafficking can proceed with some of their claims in a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase over the bank's ties to Epstein.

The judge also allowed parts of a separate lawsuit by Epstein's accusers against Deutsche Bank to proceed.

Getty Images

A New York federal judge on Monday ruled that the U.S. Virgin Islands and women who accuse the late investor Jeffrey Epstein of sex trafficking can proceed with some of their claims in a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase over the bank's ties to Epstein.

The judge also allowed parts of a separate lawsuit by Epstein's accusers against Deutsche Bank to proceed.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The rulings by Manhattan District Judge Jed Rakoff came in response to motions from JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank to dismiss the lawsuits.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.